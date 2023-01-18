KHS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club announces Keys High School January Students of the Month. From left are: Rotarian Crosby Caughron and Grant Stricker. Not pictured is the January Student of the Month Colton Combs, and December Students of the Month Garrett Glory and Autumn Sumner.

