KHS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced the Keys High School January Students of the Month. Present were, from left: Riley Hopkins, Rotarian Ryan Langston, and Scotty Wolff.

The Keys High School Rotary Club of Tahlequah Students of the Month are Riley Hopkins and Scotty Wolff.

