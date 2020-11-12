Keys Public Schools and Mojah Hamner, the Keys High School art teacher, were recently awarded a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
While 71 schools received the grants worth up to $500 each, KHS was the only school in Cherokee County to get it.
The Classroom Supply Grants for Visual and Performing Arts program helps educators purchase consumable fine art supplies, which would be used during a school day. Hamner teaches art to 70 students in grades 9-12
“The grant allowed me to purchase canvases for all of my students and have an art display in our high school cafeteria, in which the community is able to see the display during sporting events,” said Hamner. “The Art Council’s generous donation has made a positive impact on our school. I feel blessed to be here at Keys.”
The students got to pick what they wanted to paint, as long as it was school appropriate.
"I liked that we got to choose whatever we wanted to do, and painting on the canvas was fun because we normally paint on paper," said Kinsli Forman, KHS sophomore.
According to the Oklahoma Arts Council, a large body of research links arts education with improved outcomes.
“Sustained arts education leads to better grades in reading and math and higher scores on standardized tests, while reducing dropout rates and fostering a positive school environment. It is also an effective tool for closing the achievement gap among students from different socioeconomic backgrounds,” stated an OAC press release.
Keys senior Megan Lair said doing the project on a canvas expanded her experiences and allowed her to express her creativity.
Some of the artwork is part of a contest at KHS. Each piece is numbered, and people can vote for their favorite by scanning a QR Code posted near the display.
KHS Principal Steven Goss released a Facebook video Thursday afternoon that showcased the works in the art contest.
“I’m super-proud of the work they have done, and super-proud of the work Ms. Hamner has done preparing the students for this. The winner here is our students. I want to give them kudos for the hard work they have put in for this,” said Goss. “I’m just amazed at how talented our students are. While it’s not a contest academically or athletically, these students are just as talented and the work they’re doing is just as important.”
The Oklahoma Arts Council provides approximately 350 grants to nearly 200 organizations in communities statewide each year. The fall cycle of the Classroom Supply Grants for Visual and Performing Arts program will benefit schools in 37 communities and 26 counties.
Applications for the grant funding for the 2020-2021 school year will be available again in January 2021 for schools that did not receive a grant in the fall cycle. Schools eligible for the program must be prekindergarten through grade 12 with at least one part-time arts instructor on staff.
Visit arts.ok.gov for more information on grants and the Oklahoma Arts Council, which is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts.
