KHS Speech, debate team regional champ

Keys High School Speech and Debate team qualified 23 events with nine additional State tournament alternates this weekend at the North East OSSAA Regional virtual tournament.
"The fact anyone would still share their art during a pandemic virtually is impressive; having students move on to the State tournament makes things even better," Coach Jessica Matthews said.
The following students will advance to the next level of competition: in domestic extemporaneous speaking, Braden Mensack is the first alternate; in dramatic duet acting, Benjamin Schaus and Jaycee Gideon are the second alternates, Marisha Allison and Charlee Day tied for first and took second based on tie-breaker rules; in dramatic interpretation acting, Carlee Gideon is the second alternate, and Charlee Day placed third; in foreign extemporaneous speaking, Reagan Wright is the first alternate, and Kelsea Poindexter placed fifth; in humorous duet acting, Benjamin Schaus and Nathan Erwin placed seventh, Abigail Matthews and Jaycee Gideon fifth, and Jordan Andrews and Marisha Allison second; in humorous interpretation acting, Nathan Erwin is the first alternate, Benjamin Schaus placed seventh, and Jordan Andrews first; in monologue acting, Allison Phillips placed eighth, and Emma Teague fifth; in original oratory speaking, Carlee Gideon is the first alternate, and Charlee Day placed third; in poetry acting, Marisha Allison placed second, and Jordan Andrews first; in prose acting, Braden Mensack is the first alternate, Lacey Laymon placed fifth, Nathan Erwin second, and Allison Phillips first; in standard oratory, Jaycee Gideon placed fifth, Abigail Matthews third, Emma Teague second based on tie-breaker rules, and Lacey Laymon first; in policy debate, Lacey Laymon and Emma Teague place fifth, and Kelsea Poindexter and Reagan Wright place second; and in Lincoln-Douglas debate, Braden Mensack placed sixth.
Keys High School is the 2020-'21 Northeast Regional Champion. The team competed against 11 schools and won with nearly a 30-point difference between first and second.
