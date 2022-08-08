The National ACT Office and Keys High School are extendomg their congratulations to Reed Trimble on his perfect ACT score.
Reed has earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1% of all test takers earn the top score.
Reed is a rising senior at Keys High School in Park Hill. He is the son of Michael and Leslie Trimble of Muskogee. He is a member of the Keys High School basketball, baseball, and golf teams, as well as the academic team, Student Council, SWAT, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Youth Action Health Leadership, and National Honor Society.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading, and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
