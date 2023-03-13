A couple of Keys High School students aquired awards and recognition in academics.
Keys High School Senior Reed Trimble has been recognized as All State in Academic Bowl. The Oklahoma Academic Academic Coaches Association selects the top 36 seniors who competed in OSSAA Academic Bowl in all classes.
KHS Senior Kinsli Foreman was selected as a honorable mention by the Oklahoma Academic Coaches Association as well. The Keys Academic Team is coached by Ann Marie Ryals.
