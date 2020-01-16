By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Head Start programs throughout Eastern Oklahoma have undergone a transition, as the former grantee, Ki Bois Community Action Foundation Inc., is no longer funding the education initiatives.
The Ki Bois Head Start and Early Head Start programs are financed by the Administration for Children and Families, but the funding expired Dec. 31, 2019, and the ACF has decided not to award Ki Bois a new grant to fund the programs. Federal officials met with parents, staff, and other community stakeholders in December to discuss the continuance of services for the kids enrolled in the Head Start programs.
"ACF has designated Community Development Institute Head Start (CDI HS), an experienced national Head Start and Early Head Start provider, to operate services until a permanent agency is selected," the Office of Head Start announced.
CDI, the National Interim Management Program since 2000, is used as the interim manager for Head Start centers across the country when current grantee's responsibility for the programs expire.
Although some sites, like the Tenkiller and Sallisaw programs, were not able to reopen until Monday, Head Start has not ceased its operations. In Eastern Oklahoma, 36 programs have undergone the change. Among those include both Tahlequah Head Start locations, Briggs, Grand View, and Woodall.
"Transitioning services for over 1,400 children and families is a big task and community support is an important factor in our success," OHS stated. "Ki Bois Head Start has promised to fully cooperate with ACF to ensure a seamless transition for currently enrolled children and families to CDI HS effective January 1, 2020."
For information about Head Start and Early Head Start programs, parents can call 844-563-7254. Media inquiries to the Office of Head Start were not returned by press time.
