Busy families don’t always have time to browse the aisles of local stores, so many companies offer curbside pickup services for shoppers on a tight schedule, or to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
While the pandemic has compelled many businesses to add curbside options, some – like Reasor’s and Walmart – have been providing the service for years.
According to Amanda Russell, Reasor’s marketing and advertising director, the grocery store has been offering curbside pickup at the Tahlequah location since 2003.
“Many things have changed over the years to streamline the process and make it more efficient, and we are still looking and building more efficiencies and processes,” Russell said. “To name a few of the larger changes, we’ve updated the web platform and added thousands of items to the website. We’ve added delivery at more of our area stores in partnership with Door Dash.”
In the past 19 years since Reasor’s began offering curbside, it has streamlined the pickup process by adding parking spaces and additional coolers to enhance the inside distribution area. Customers can also find recipes and buy ingredients online using the RecipeToTable platform. They can even use digital coupons for their curbside pickup orders.
“Customers just clip the digital coupon to be loaded to their Reasor’s Rewards card. We’ve also been able to provide one-click checkout, including saving payments to expedite the checkout process. In addition, we have hired hundreds of employees to help facilitate the picking process,” Russell said.
Customers can create accounts at Reasors.com from their computers, or download the Reasor’s iOS or Android apps. Once an account is created, the shopping can begin. Most stores’ online hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but hours can vary by location. Once customers are ready to check out, they select the time slots that are available.
“The service is free, and it’s beneficial for busy families that don’t have time to shop, the elderly customer that has a hard time getting around, or even the customer that’s still too nervous to shop in person,” Russell said. “Curbside pickup is for everyone, and it’s convenient and easy to use. Save your most purchased favorites and then the next time you shop, it will take you no time to place your order.”
Walmart first implemented grocery pickup in 2015. Customers can use the service by going to Walmart.com or using the mobile app. The user can select a time for the order to be picked up, and personal shoppers will make the selections. There is reserved pickup parking, where customers can call or use the app to let the store know they have arrived, and an associate will bring the order directly to the vehicle.
At most Walmart stores, pickup hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and there is no additional cost for pickup.
“The pandemic permanently changed how customers shop. Walmart has seen an incredible increase in the demand for pickup and delivery and moved quickly to meet the evolving needs of customers who are relying more and more on these convenient, contact-less services to do their shopping,” the company said in a statement to the Daily Press.
Tahlequah Lumber Co. doesn’t have parking spaces dedicated to curbside pickup, or an app to take orders. However, the staff is willing to assist customers over the phone.
Manager Christian Cruz said people can call and give their card information over the phone to purchase a particular item, and the staff will meet them outside with the product.
“We still offer it and we have a few customers that we still do it with,” he said. “One lady has been shopping with us for 40 years and she’s 89 years old. She doesn’t ever leave her vehicle, and we do everything we can for her. That’s the same thing we try to offer everybody.”
Cruz added that Tahlequah Lumber is a large store, so customers have plenty of room to socially distance if they want to shop in person.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, a variety of local businesses have had to shift to the pickup service due COVID-19. In the downtown area, Too Food of Books has moved to curbside pickup due to employee illnesses over the weekend.
Manager Daniel Tye said the shop will be doing curbside pickup for likely the next two weeks.
“After that, we’ll probably still have the service available for people, probably through March. If we find it reasonable to open the store for browsing before that point, then curbside service will certainly be an option,” he said. “We ship directly to houses also. If people ever want to order from us and support a local business, we can ship the books to their house, so they don’t even have to leave home.”
