Kids, adults can get crafty this spring break

Spring break takes place from March 13-17 this year, and there are plenty of options for enjoying time off school or work.
For those itching to enjoy the Illinois River again, it's not quite floating season yet. Most operators plan to reopen for the season beginning in May.
However, with recent bad weather expected to continue on and off for the next few weeks, spring breakers may want to bring the fun indoors.
On March 16, Cherokee Nation will host free make-and-take craft sessions across several of its sites.
"Get crafty during spring break, with a Cherokee twist! Stop by any Cherokee Nation museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make a craft you can enjoy," the CN press release stated.
The sessions are open to all ages and each location will feature its own specific craft.
At the Cherokee National History Museum, attendees can create clay medallions; at the Cherokee National Prison Museum, paper gorgets; at the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, garden rocks; at the John Ross Museum, cornhusk flowers; at Sequoyah's Cabin Museum, a soapstone pendant; and at the Saline Courthouse Museum, paper weaving.
That same day, the Tahlequah Public Library will host a "Clean Out the Closet Craft Day," self-directed activity where staff will put out unused crafts from past summer reading programs.
"Some of the parts will all be there, some you may have to get creative with," wrote TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton about the event.
This event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
TPL is also hosting a story walk throughout the week of spring break.
This activity places pages of a children's story along a walking route for kids to find.
Starting Monday, March 13, kids can pick up a map at TPL and learn how to collect building blocks along the walk to create a new friend.
This year's book is "The Land of the Great Turtles." Book pages will be placed in windows or doors of participating businesses in downtown Tahlequah. Building block pieces are available during normal business hours only.
For those looking to catch a show this spring, the Northeastern State University Playhouse will host several performances of "River City Players: 40 Years of Favorites."
These shows will conclude the NSU Sequoyah Institute 2022-'23 lineup.
"We're super excited about the 40th season of River City Players," said Robyn Pursley, assistant dean of the NSU College of Liberal Arts and theater professor, when the lineup was announced. "We're working with some of the original directors and performers from as far back as the 1980s to get ideas about favorite songs and traditions with River City Players."
Rock 'n Roll performances are scheduled for Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 1 p.m., and Saturdays at 1 p.m. Country performances are scheduled for Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.
Single tickets may be purchased online at goriverhawkstickets.com or by calling the NSU box office at 918-444-4500.
