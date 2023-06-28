From Minecraft to Mario, kids have enjoyed various themed camps this summer at Northeastern State University’s Innovation Discovery Education Academy. But with a little bit of wizardry and whole lot of creativity, one group of campers made their own magic happen.
IDEA has been around for over a decade and some its campers have returned nearly every summer. This year, Director Barbara Fuller said a group of those students came to her with an idea to create their very own camp, all by themselves. And what did they come up with?
Zeke Scott, 12, showed off the group’s creation: a mystical wand workshop reminiscent of the one from the “Harry Potter” series. The experiences started with a step through a faux brick wall into a dark room, where candles appeared to float in mid-air and the twinkling notes of “Hedwig’s Theme” played softly in the background.
“Welcome to Ollivander’s. Select your wand,” said Student Director Natalie Fairman, with a gesture to a collection of magical instruments.
One by one, Fairman handed out different wands and instructed which spells to try out. Each incantation resulted a different sound effect – a bang or boom – until finally a chime glissando indicated the wand had made its decision.
“You have your wand,” said Fairman.
Scott was the wizard behind the curtain Thursday afternoon, working the music and lights that gave the shop its magic.
“That’s what I love, when you let kids take control and do what they want to do,” said Fuller.
Fuller said this self-directed camp allowed kids to work on their creativity and problem-solving skills.
“They were so little when they first came, and now they’re taking charge,” she said.
Scott said he’d been coming to IDEA for about seven years. He and fellow camper Luke Johnson took the reins on the wand workshop.
Fairman said the campers have been inviting parents and visitors into their workshop and helping them find their wands. The reaction, she said, has been great.
Going forward, Fuller said there are plans to let these campers create IDEA’s other camps and all the work and budgeting that comes with it.
Check it out
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
