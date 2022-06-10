HULBERT— Friday morning, the Hulbert Community Library enjoyed the jokes and juggling of Brian Wendling, whose zany performance for the summer reading program had kids cracking up. And adults, too.
Wendling was energetic and entertaining, pulling out a variety of props to aid in his antics. He handled hoops, balls, scarves and clubs with ease.
Several times during the hour-long show, Wendling asked for volunteers to participate. Kids shot up their hands to be selected and enjoyed being lassoed five at a time or trying their hands at juggling.
Abigail, there at the show with her mother Leah Begley, was chosen to learn how to juggle scarves. First familiarizing Abigail with the basics of juggling, Wendling cranked it up a notch and began tossing the scarves to her. Abigail ran and lunged to catch the scarves to the delight and laughter of the audience.
At the end of the event, Abigail expressed how she felt being in front of the crowd
"It was a little embarrassing because I was on the stage, but it was fun," Abigail said.
Wendling's skill was not limited to his hands. With three ping-pong balls in his mouth, Wendling leaned back and popped each out to great height before catching them again – "juggling with his mouth" as an audience member shouted out.
After a grand finale involving balancing a child on a giant ball, a short Q&A and a bout of riddles and jokes from the crowd, Wendling bowed and thanked the audience for attending. He later spoke to his long career in juggling and what he hopes that children will get out of his performances.
"I started sometime in 1976," said Wendling. "I hope [the kids] have a fun experience at the library so they want to come back and read books."
One youngster, Hunter Jones, said the show was fun.
"It was really, really good," said Hunter. "The balls were my favorite part."
Library Clerk Kayla Rooster said that the next performance event for their summer reading program will feature the Tulsa Zoo. This is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at the Hulbert City Park.
Check it out
Find more information about the Hulbert Community Library on its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HulbertCommunityLibrary.
