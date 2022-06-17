Kids immerse themselves in come-and-go crafts

Area kids, ages 6-11, stopped by the Tahlequah Public Library Friday morning for Come and Go Crafts.
Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said attendees had the opportunity to create three different crafts.
“Today, they were all about zoos. At one table, they could make a necklace [and] they could choose from a tiger, elephant, zebra, or monkey,” said Newton. “At the second table, they made a zoo scene, and the last table [is where] they made a Venus fly trap.”
Eight-year-old Braylee Smith wanted to make a second necklace before she left the library, but she said her favorite part of the crafts was the fly trap.
The event was part of the Summer Reading Program wherein children, teenagers and adults take part in a variety of programs.
Kaydence Willige, 9, said she’s participated in the program before this year. Kaydence said out of all three crafts, she enjoyed creating a zoo scene more than anything.
The Summer Reading Program's theme this year is "Oceans of Possibilities," and programs run three days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Children's programming takes place every Monday, and shows start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays bring programs for teens at 10 a.m.
Newton said the last Come and Go Crafts of the year is Friday, June 24. The crafts will be about Fourth of July.
The Summer Reading Program went digital last year, with a new app called Beanstack. Kids and adults could sign up and keep track of their reading then, and they can use it this year.
They can log their minutes in the app, and for every 100 minutes logged, they'll get a badge and message advising them to score a prize at the library. The prizes can be picked up at the library.
Audiobooks, e-books, comic books, magazines, and more, plus reading to others, count as minutes for the reading log.
For more details, call the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 918-456-2581, or email tahlequahpleodls.org.
