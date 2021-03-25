KIDS IN COURT: CASA struggles to persevere during pandemic, but puts hope in the future

The situation for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country has been challenging over the past year, but the organization has worked around the COVID-19 pandemic by finding alternative ways to assist abused or neglected children, even while experiencing a loss in personnel.
CASA’s mission is to recruit and train citizen volunteers to advocate for young victims of abuse and neglect in juvenile proceedings. Advocates haven’t been able to meet with the children whose cases they are assigned in person, so they’ve had to use Zoom and other platforms to stay in the touch.
Jo Prout, CASA of Cherokee Country executive director, said the group was able to close a number of cases in the past year, since advocates must still be able to stand in front of judges to express concerns about a child’s situation.
“Several children were returned to safe, permanent homes, which is always good news,” said Prout. “So I can say we’ve been very successful in fulfilling our mission, which is to provide advocates for abused children in court.”
One area of concern, though, is a lack of volunteers. In the past 18 months, CASA of Cherokee Country has lost 10 advocates. So the group is hoping to receive more interest from locals who have a heart for helping children.
“There were over 300 children in the three courts we serve in the past 12 months,” said Prout. “So knowing that many children are out there who are abused, or neglected, and wards of the court, means we just need to double our efforts.”
The pandemic has forced the cancellation of many events since infection rates started increasing in 2020. Among them were CASA’s three fundraisers on which it has relied for the past 16 years. The group uses this funding for operating expenses, training advocates, and offsetting travel expenses for volunteers. The cancellations resulted in a $27,000 budget shortfall, and it’s unclear whether CASA will be able to host any charity events this year.
“So we’re really struggling financially,” said Prout.
But she added that the Cherokee Nation typically offers some assistance, which will come in handy.
CASA has an upcoming training opportunity. From May 10 to June 11, potential volunteers can take a child advocate training course. The course is 30 hours long, with 15 hours of instruction online. Trainees are also required to sit in each courtroom CASA services for at least two hours.
“They can see how that court functions, what that judge is like, how the process goes through the courts, and they learn things about Oklahoma law, different family dynamics, and they learn to write reports for the court,” said Prout.
Advocates must be at least 21 years old; no special education or experience is required. After they complete the course, they will be sworn in by the judge of each court and officially become officers of the court. This means they can carry a court order with them as they gather information about children in the cases they are working on.
Prout said after an advocate accepts a case, for the next 12 to 18 months their job is to keep any eye on the child and determine whether he or she is receiving proper education, has appropriate medical care, and is safe. Advocates can expect to report to the judge in court every 90 days for the duration of the case.
Prout said in such cases involving abused or neglected children, the youth are often left to wonder what will happen to them, and when is the next time they’ll move.
“Children shouldn’t have to go through that, but they do, and a CASA advocate can help make that a little bit easier,” she said. “You’ve got to have a big heart for children. A lot of people do and they want to help, but some of them just seem a little bit timid and think they can’t make a difference. But they’d be amazed at what a difference it makes to have someone looking out for that child and the child’s best interest. That’s why we do it.”
You can help
Those interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate can call 918-456-8788, or email lizrcasa@sbcglobal.net for more information. Applications can also be found at www.cherokeecasa.org. The deadline for the May 10 training course is April 28.
