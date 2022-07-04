Kids learn, play traditional Cherokee games

Spears flew across the lawn of Cherokee Nation History Museum this past Friday as part of a demonstration on traditional Cherokee games.
Many families and children attended the games on July 1. The main event that day was the game chunkey, taught and facilitated by Cherokee National Treasures Danny McCarter and Noel Grayson.
"It was a gambling game played on a large plaza," said Grayson. "To the best of my knowledge, all the Southeastern tribes played this game."
Grayson described the object of the game.
"You've got the chunkey stone, a prized possession of the village, communally owned, made of pecked and polished granite," said Grayson. "As [the stone] is rolled, you guess where it's going to land and you throw your spear. Closest wins."
The games demonstration is a regular event this summer, Grayson explained.
"We play these cultural games on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.," said Grayson. "They are open to the public. We play marbles, graces - games so the community can come out and be social."
Hailey and Emily Dorr attended with their mother,Leslie Dorr. The two kids enjoyed the playing chunkey. Hailey said her favorite part was when they got to throw the spears. Emily preferred the aftermath.
"[I liked] trying to figure out which pole belonged to who," said Emily.
McCarter explained what he believes kids get out of learning and playing these traditional games.
"I think they get a little bit more understanding of the Cherokee people and the culture. A bit more insight," said McCarter.
Grayson agreed.
"That's what we hope for, that they carry it on." said Grayson.
The players that day varied. McCarter said they had a one boy visiting from Virginia who kept on wanting one more round.
"His parents couldn't get him to leave," said McCarter.
Check it out
The traditional games demonstration is free and open to the public. The event will return every Friday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cherokee Capitol Square at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah.
