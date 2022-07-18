On July 18, kids at the Tahlequah public library were taught how to think critically through laughter and puppets.
Barrett Huddleston, who heads the senior education operations for Finer Arts of Oklahoma, said this is the first time the organization has been to the Tahlequah Public Library. The Finer Arts of Oklahoma workshop concentrated on humanities and the performing arts for children 4 years old to kids in middle school.
Some of the lessons participants learn about were isolated resistance, found objects, and various nautical and ocean-related facts. Huddleston said he hopes the kids left with questions, or will at least incorporate everyday objects into art.
At the workshop, kids participated in a blacklight show, improvisational games, and comedy puppet sketches, where participants were able to learn critical thinking skills, how to use all five senses, and gain confidence all through laughter.
“I think, especially in venues, or forums, where they’re not as accustomed to engaging with humor as a means of learning, comedy can be a great way to arrest the attention prior to formal instruction,” said Huddleston.
Huddleston, also known by his stage name Professor Bunglebotch, said his persona when acting with the kids is normally someone who is not quick-witted. The reason is so the children will be more apt to participate with their own ideas and think more critically, and not just follow orders.
Tahlequah resident Laura Paul brought her three children to the event – a 9-year-old, 7-year-old, and a 4-year-old. Paul said she has brought her children to library events before, but this was the first one they've attended that focused on finer arts. One of her children participated in the workshop’s blacklight show, and Paul said she loved the performance and believes workshops like this help kids with their confidence.
“My daughter, the one that went up today, sometimes struggles with being nervous in front of people, but I was really surprised she raised her hand to be picked. I think it’s because he just made her feel comfortable with whatever he’s doing,” said Paul.
She said kids need community interaction that is educational, like the workshop, especially during the summer.
Annie Inman, a workshop attendee, brought her 7-year-old son, Kash Inman, to the event. Inman and Kash have been to multiple science and craft related events at the library. She said it is important for the library to host events that cover all different types of subject matter to expose kids to different subjects to help them determine what they like.
“Anything with art or music is so important because it engages the mind and it brings new possibilities to the kids about what they can accomplish,” said Inman.
Huddleston said he hopes the Finer Arts of Oklahoma will return to the Tahlequah Public Library in the future.
