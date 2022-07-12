The Science Museum Oklahoma showed local children how to use critical thinking skills by building “seaworthy” sailboats at the Tahlequah Public Library on July 11.
Ranee Schoenhals, an outreach educator for Science Museum Oklahoma, facilitated “Regatta 101” for the class of 3- to 12-year-olds. During the workshop, participants were given instructions by Schoenhals on how to build a sailboat with common supplies, such as wax paper, paper plates, aluminum foil, clothes pins, etc.
After participants built a boat, they were to then test whether the vessel sank. If the boat foundered, they had to reconstruct and modify it, until it was able to float. When boats were deemed “seaworthy,” they could be used to race the other homemade boats.
Schoenhals said the purpose of the exercise is to teach the kids adaptability and to start introducing and getting kids excited to work with science, technology, engineering, and math projects. She said a main component of the workshop is for participants to have confidence in themselves, and to realize redoing an experiment, when it doesn’t work, isn't such a bad thing.
“Science is a verb. We’re going to do science. They’re going to build. If it works, ‘Yay.’ If it doesn’t, they learn to persevere, and to adapt, and to try again, and make it work. It’s really important that they see it as an active adventure rather than [being something] passive you read about,” said Schoenhals.
An event attendee, Rebecca Bills, brought her daughter, Adelaide Bills, 5, to the workshop. The fact that her daughter was able to figure out the activity by herself meant a lot to her. Bills said she was nervous about the class because she is not good at science herself, and was worried she wasn’t going to be able to help Adelaide.
“I was really proud of her. I was scared because I didn’t think that I could help her, but she didn't even need my help,” said Bills.
Bills said the lessons of trial and error and problem-solving skills Adelaide was taught in the class will help her later on in life.
“Her mast fell down, and she didn’t give up because it was fun and exciting. She was able to come back and figure it out, and that’s how most things are in life, right? You gotta keep trying and problem solve,” said Bills.
Donna Vermillion, who brought her two granddaughters, Addi Coats, 7, and Emmy Coats, 5, to the workshop said exercises like this seem to stimulate their brains, especially when they are out of school.
“It makes them realize everything doesn’t go as you planned and that you just have to try it again,” said Vermillion.
She said it not only helps their confidence, but improves their socialization skills and demonstrates how things can be accomplished in different ways. Schoenhals said kids are taught to find out the right answer to a problem, and this exercise doesn’t have one right answer.
“Sometimes they won’t try new things because they’re worried that they don’t know how to do it, and this gives them a safe space to pursue that,” said Schoenhals.
Schoenhals said Science Museum Oklahoma came to Tahlequah earlier this year for a teen workshop called "Shark Bite." This is the last library event the museum will be hosting this summer at the Tahlequah Public Library.
