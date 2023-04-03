HULBERT – Thousands of Easter eggs laid scattered on the ground Saturday, April 1, throughout Hulbert City Park, ready to be grabbed by the hundreds of children who celebrated the town’s 10th Easter egg hunt.
“We like to have the community come together,” said Kim Boston, Hulbert officer manager. “Shirley Teague was the mayor when this first Easter egg hunt took place, and she was all about doing something for the kids and bringing the community together.”
Employees from the town, public works, and Hulbert Police Department arrived early on April 1 to prepare for the city-sponsored event, which started at 11 a.m., by placing and hiding 3,000 eggs throughout the park.
Hulbert resident Kari Ortiz, who brought her children to the hunt in previous years, and now brings her 4-year-old daughter, said it’s the feel of the community coming together that makes her return.
“It’s that feeling and doing something for the kids,” she said. “They didn’t have this when I was little, so for the town to come together and do this, it’s nice to have.”
The event’s four age categories included birth-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. In each age group of egg hunters were prize eggs. The youngest group received a stuffed animal, while the other groups received more than $600 in cash prizes donated by Cherokee Nation District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan.
Brenda Karnes, who moved to Hulbert two years ago from Michigan, said she loved the family atmosphere the town provides.
“This is my grandchildren’s first visit here from Michigan, so we wanted to do something special,” she said. “We saw the event posted on Facebook and we thought it would be fun.”
Not only did children get to participate in the egg hunt this year, but face painting and snow cones were also offered.
Hulbert employees Autumn Ellis and Brittani Hill, along with volunteer Michelle Copeland, conducted the face painting, and children even got to see and visit with the Easter Bunny.
Staff from T&G Tournament Trails also attended the event, making free snow cones for the children.
Based out of Park Hill, T&G Tournament Trials organizes and hosts fishing tournaments for children and adults on the Tenkiller and Fort Gibson lakes.
This summer, the Town of Hulbert plans to host a block party on June 24, which will serve as a fundraiser for Shop With a Cop. A band and dunk tank are planned for the event.
