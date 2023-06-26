After a week of hard work at the “We’re Here to Steal the Show” summer session, local kids took the stage by storm with their singing and acting.
The five-day camp, hosted by the Sequoyah High School Drama Department, had kids use their creative faculties and work on their performance skills through several activities. Amanda Ray, SHS Drama teacher and camp director, said she thought the camp went great.
“I believe I had as much fun with the little ones as they did. I love watching them grow as young artists” said Ray. “They did great with the mask-making, storytelling, and singing.”
Campers spend several days concocting and creating their very own paper maché masks based on creatures real and imaginary. The kids presented their finished pieces one-by-one at Friday afternoon’s performance at The Place Where They Play.
Displaying her creation to the audience, Aspen Matheson explained she choose to make an owl mask because her grandmother loves them.
Lawson Jackson showed off his mask.
“It’s a fantasy unicorn because I love fantasy stuff,” said Lawson.
After the show and tell, the kids set up for a performance of the Cherokee story, “Why the Opossum’s Tail is Bare.” Camper Eden Sly played the boastful Opossum who thought her tail – then full and fuzzy – was the most beautiful in the world and made all the other animals feel back about their tails. The other animals devised a plan to shave her tail and humble her. By the end, Opossum learned to not only notice her own unique qualities, but the ones of others as well.
The campers also gave the audience their rendition of “The Rainbow Connection.”
Ray said she was extremely proud of the campers’ behavior and dedication to rehearsal time.
“We had lots of fun time, too, including a huge homemade water slide on our campus and a lot of time spent playing in our gym,” she said. “I’m eternally grateful to my admin at Sequoyah for supporting my summer arts program.”
