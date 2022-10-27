When it comes to seasonal sweet treats, area youngsters have varied preferences.
Adrian Martin, host at Sweet Arts Bake House, listed several items popular with the younger crowd.
"I would say brownies are a go to," said Martin. "Our oatmeal cream pies are very popular. They would make Little Debbie jealous."
Martin said kids visiting the shop don't necessarily just go for the sweetest of treats. She said the shops's baked goods are made in-house with less sugar, so patrons can really taste the flavors.
"We've just introduced honey buns and they are delicious," she said. "Muffins are a good choice and cupcakes are everyone's favorites."
Employee Chelsea Eggemeyer said the Tiger cookies at Morgan's Bakery are popular throughout the year.
"We also have Halloween specials, like the buttercream cookies," said Eggemeyer.
Eggemeyer pointed out the Witches Shoe Buttercream and Halloween Buttercream Bats as popular picks.
Manager Jeramy Langston said the bakery usually changes up its selection every season, so baked goods tend to go pretty fast.
"The little Halloween Tiger Ghost cookies are hopping right now," said Langston.
Langston said the bakery has already had lots of orders for schools for the Party Pumpkin and Jack-o'-Lantern cookies.
Some area kids don't mind mixing cooler fall weather with icy treats.
J'lee Ramsey, 11, enjoyed some rolled ice cream from The Rollie Pollie with Daylee Ross, 10, before softball practice on Oct. 27. Daylee selected a Unicorn ice cream while J'lee picked out a cup of Cookie Monster.
"I like the way [the Cookie Monster] looks, and it's just good," said J'lee.
J'lee said it's never too chilly outside to eat ice cream.
"It's too good to be too cold," she said.
