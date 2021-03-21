Kimble recognized as 2020 outstanding sales producer

Jasen Wright, broker/owner of Century 21 Wright Real Estate, announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Edna Kimble with the Century 21 Grand Centurion Producer award following her successful 2020 sales totals.
The Grand Centurion Producer award is presented to sales affiliates of Century 21 who earn $846,000 in sales production or 198 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
"Receiving the Grant Centurion Producer award is a tremendous accomplishment for Edna Kimble and is a testament to her unwavering commitment to professional excellence and customer satisfaction," said Wright. "Kimble is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Tahlequah community and a major contributor to our overall success."
Century 21 Wright Real Estate, 103 Mimosa Lane, is a full-service brokerage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.