Kimble wins national recognition for exceptional client services

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly Relentless Agent Awards, recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry.
Edna Kimble of Century 21 Wright Real Estate has been selected as one of six winners to represent the most relentless affiliated agents in the Century 21 System in Q4 of 2019. The select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go beyond the standard call of duty.
The Century 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand’s mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a relentless agent generates more than just sales results, but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies deserving agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.
“Edna is a superior example of a real estate agent that understands the importance of the consumer experience,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “She firmly believes her job is to go above and beyond for every client, which is why she is receiving this honor and how she continues to achieve superior success in her market.”
With 16 years of real estate experience, Kimble entered the industry in 2003 after having a negative personal first homebuying experience. With a desire to help prospective buyers avoid the same mistakes she made, she has thrived working with residential sellers and first-time buyers, providing them with the critical information she wished she had when she was looking to purchase her first home.
Living in the same 90-mile radius all her life, Kimble has cemented herself as a pillar in the small community of Tahlequah. Aside from real estate, she works closely with nonprofit organizations, such as My Friends & Me Inc., helping integrate individuals with disabilities so they feel a part of the community. Kimble also holds a seat on the advisory board of the Northeastern Health System.
“My favorite aspect of real estate is being able to really help my clients achieve their goals,” said Kimble. “The Relentless Agent Award is a wonderful recognition that encourages me to continue fostering my strong work ethic and to overcome any obstacle in order to deliver the best possible experience for my clients.”
As a Relentless Agent Award winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Kimble the same level of extraordinary experience she delivers to her clients with an all-inclusive adventure experience in Sedona, Arizona, to celebrate her efforts.
For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Kimble and the rest of this year’s honorees, visit Century21.com/relentlessagents.
