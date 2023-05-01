The Cherokee County Republican Party will meet on Monday, May 8 at the Armory Municipal Center Room 3.
The event will be at 100 N. Water St. at 6:30 p.m. The speakers will be Ashley Stephens, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King.
Stephens is a senior special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is the resident agent in charge for the ATF Tulsa Field Office.
The ATF Tulsa FO has an area of responsibility for the Northern and Eastern Judicial District of Oklahoma. Stephens holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from Northeastern State University and a Master’s in Forensic Science from Oklahoma State University.
He is also an ATF-certified fire investigator and an ATF-certified explosives specialist. He has taught classes all across the U.S. and numerous countries across the world as adjunct instructor for the International Law Enforcement Academy.
Stephens has been with ATF over 19 years and has 23 years in law enforcement.
Sheriff Jason Chennault has been an employee of the CCSO for over 24 years.
He has been a reserve deputy, trash cop, patrol deputy, investigator, chief investigator, and was Sheriff Norman Fisher’s undersheriff for 13 years of his 14 years and 10 months in office.
He was appointed sheriff in October 2019 and took office on Nov. 1, 2019, when Fisher retired. He was appointed for 14 months and began his first elected term on Jan. 4, 2021.
Chennault is a 1994 graduate of Markoma Bible Academy and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from NSU. He and his wife, Sherry, have two sons – Jaydin, 23, and Taylon, 14 – and they live in the Briggs area on the same property where he grew up.
King took office as chief of police on May 6, 2013, after a decorated career in law enforcement, which started in January 1999 as a dispatcher for the Tahlequah Police Department.
His career TPD included serving as a dispatcher, patrolman, DARE officer, and detective. King was the Officer of the Year for the TPD in 2003, 2004 and 2005.
King followed his mentor, former Sheriff Norman Fisher, to the CCSO in 2007 and served as Fisher’s lead investigator until receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Management.
King served as director of community sentencing from 2009 until he was elected chief of police. King came into office with a specific vision that included increased morale and increased quality of service to the City of Tahlequah.
King has implemented advancements within the TPD, such as Mobile Data Terminals in patrol units, Spillman Technologies, a new reporting system, Eticket writers, tasers, department issued weapons, stop sticks, body cameras, additional school resource officers, patrolmen and dispatchers, created a training and development coordinator, bicycle patrol, and Home for the Holidays initiative.
The Cherokee County Republican Party seeks to engage conservative, constitutional, liberty-minded citizens of Cherokee County in the political process with education and outreach.
The club meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Room 3.
If anyone would like to speak to the Cherokee County Republican Party or if they have any questions about the club, call 2023 Cherokee County Republican Chairman Carol Sneed-Jalbert at 417-847-7427.
