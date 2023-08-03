TULSA – Marcus King is taking over the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $42.50 and go on sale Aug. 4.
Artist, performer, and songwriter Marcus King has always been destined for the stage. Growing up in Greenville, South Carolina, King began performing alongside his family at the age of 8. As frontman for The Marcus King Band, he gained recognition for his unparalleled performance prowess and dynamic live shows, logging countless miles on the road.
In 2020, King collaborated with Dan Auerbach, of the Black Keys, to release his solo debut album, “El Dorado,” which garnered critical acclaim and earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album. Praised by NPR, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone, “El Dorado” became a standout release of 2020. King’s talent and captivating performances caught the attention of producer Rick Rubin, leading to his signing with American Recordings. In 2022, King, joined by Auerbach once again, unleashed his passion for rock ‘n’ roll and created the album “Young Blood,” a powerful and energetic collection that embodies King’s unwavering dedication to his craft. Released under American Recordings/Republic Records, “Young Blood” is set to captivate audiences and move them with its raw musicality and catching energy.
For more information on Marcus King, visit www.marcuskingofficial.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
