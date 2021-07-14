During a Tahlequah Board of Education meeting Tuesday, July 13, members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah, a sponsor for the Gold Card program, were on hand to present a check.
“We received a request for sponsorship money, and we were happy to do that. We are presenting a check for $500,” said Amanda Lamberson, president of the club.
The TPS board voted to approve the Monthly Financial Report, which addressed the balance statement, student activity, the account summary, and utilities. The board also approved the General Fund Supplement.
TPS received a student counselor corps grant from the State of Oklahoma, which will give $480,000 to the district to hire five new counselor positions over the next three years.
“We can’t pay for counselors we already have. We will be able to add new staff,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
The board approved surplus school materials, as well as HVAC controls for a TPS Energy Management System, a 2021 Viper forklift, three SRO vehicle radios, three diesel busses, a heavy-duty tire changer and accessories, and a wide model rotary lift.
“I will point out the forklift and the rotary lift will allow us to do more of our own work on our busses, and that will save us money,” said Ashlock.
They also approved a number of contracts and agreements with various organizations, which include Cherokee Nation to help provide services to students with disabilities at the CN Head Start Program; a service contract with Mark Cole to provide marching band clinics in July and October; an agreement with Neared for a site license for Flocabulary software; and others.
A change will be made to Policy 6113 Bus Discipline Procedures, which addresses students’ ability to change bus routes.
Ashlock has chosen to count the following school year in credit hours, not days.
“Hours give you some flexibility. It’s a good policy to have it on hours. This is just a policy we are sending to the state to approve of hours, not days,” he said.
The board approved contracts for personnel at the various schools within the district, including; Sylvia McDowell, district special ed teacher; James Limore, transportation/bus driver; Anthony Deason, Cherokee Elementary PE teacher; Joseph Freymuth, Tahlequah Middle School/math intervention teaching; James Townsend, Tahlequah High School math teacher; Todd Crow, THS English teacher; Megan MacDonald, THS attendance secretary; Emily Mason-Langston, THS reconnecting youth; Patricia Nodine, transportation/bus monitor; Jessica Goodman, Cherokee literacy para; Morgan Smith, Cherokee teacher; Zach Wheaton, Greenwood Elementary teacher; Summer Cunningham, Greenwood teacher; Amanda Harris, district elementary/art para; Dan Vivion, TMS prevention teacher; Madison Rushing, district speech pathology; David Birchett, retired admin part time; David Bookout, retired certified part time; Marjean Dowling, retired certified part time; Gail Garcia, retired certified part time; Gary Goodwin, retired admin part time; Dorothy Hays, retired certified part time; Lisa Lewis, retired certified part time; Geraldine Manning, retired certified part time; Janell Meigs, retired admin part time; Don Ogden, retired certified part time; Darryl Fred Poteete, retired certified part time; Jan Rucker, retired certified part time; Edgar Haworth, retired support part time; Ann Hembree, retired support part time; Teri Johnson, retired support full time; Robbie Lankford, retired support full time; Cheryl Price, retired support part time; Melanie Moden, retired certified part time; Gary Akin, retired certified part time; Owen Morton, retired certified part time; Ruth Poteet, retired certified part time; Alyssa Goad, Sequoyah, pre-K counselor; Kelli Tibbetts, district/elementary counselor; Lisa Tuck, TMS counselor; Lori Fremuth, THS counselor; and Sharla Wyman, alternative education/counselor.
The board approved the resignation of Lyndsie Pearce, Cherokee certified teacher; Caleb Taylor, THS math teacher; and Jennifer Blackbear, THS Special Education teacher.
