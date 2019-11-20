Kiwanians learn about United Way

Kiwanians learn about United Way

Lakes Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison, center, spoke to members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club Wednesday, Nov. 20, about United Way programs in Cherokee and Muskogee Counties. Kiwanians with Jamison are SueAnn Freeman, left, and Joe Mack.

Lakes Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison spoke to members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club Wednesday, Nov. 20, about United Way programs in Cherokee and Muskogee Counties.

Tags

Recommended for you