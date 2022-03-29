Members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club held their quarterly trash cleanup Saturday, March 26, along Downing Avenue. Lloyd Modene, chair of the cleanup, said many businesses have improved their appearances, but still needing work is a convenience store on East Downing Street near the hospital.
Kiwanians pick up trash along Downing
