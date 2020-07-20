Kiwanis clean up adopted street
Members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club showed their pride in Tahlequah Saturday, July 18, by picking up litter along their adopted city street, Downing Avenue. articipants included, from left, Tony Hughes, Ed Brocksmith, Max McCullough, Kiwanis President Brian Duke, Melanie Moden, Lloyd Moden, and Norma Boren. "Most businesses are doing a fine job keeping up their appearance but, sadly, some could be doing a better job, including the convenience store and Shell gasoline station on East Downing and a grocery store near Oklahoma and Downing," Duke said. Unfortunately, many protective face masks were found along the avenue as well as plastic straws. "Please folks, keep your litter inside your cars as well as your cigarette butts," Duke said.
