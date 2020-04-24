Kiwanis clean up while social distancing

Members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club practiced good health habits during their recent litter cleanup on Downing Street.
Kiwanians said there is a significant reduction in trash, perhaps as a result of reduced traffic because of coronavirus executive orders.
In cooperation with the city of Tahlequah, the Kiwanis Club cleans Downing Street on a regular basis, and wishes to thank business owners who are cooperating in keeping their properties litter free.
