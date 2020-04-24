Kiwanis clean up while social distancing

Members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club practiced good health habits during their recent litter cleanup on Downing Street. From left to right, and about six-feet apart, are: Ed Brocksmith, Brian Duke, Craig Clifford, Lloyd Moden, Tony Hughes, Norma Boren and Tere Feller. Not pictured is Melanie Moden.

Members of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club practiced good health habits during their recent litter cleanup on Downing Street.

Kiwanians said there is a significant reduction in trash, perhaps as a result of reduced traffic because of coronavirus executive orders.

In cooperation with the city of Tahlequah, the Kiwanis Club cleans Downing Street on a regular basis, and wishes to thank business owners who are cooperating in keeping their properties litter free.

