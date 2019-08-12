Kiwanis Club continuing to sponsor Gold Cards

The Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah has supported the Tahlequah Public Schools Gold Card program for more than 25 years, and will continue its sponsorship this school year.
Students in grades 4-8 who receive all A's for one or all of each nine-week grading periods are given Gold Cards, to be used at participating sponsors.
Sponsors give students a discount each time they shop, eat or visit the business.
"We appreciate all of our business sponsors that support our program for students," said Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
"TPS has a lot to offer and organizations such as the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club certainly do their part to help us continue this image. Kiwanis continue support will allow our young people to reap the benefits of making good grades."
With the Kiwanis' donations, TPS is able to purchase all of the supplies needed to produce the honor roll Gold Cards for students.
Participating sponsors for 2019-2020 are: Kiwanis, Aikijutsu of Tahlequah, Arrowhead Floats, Asian Star, Bryant's Donuts, Cashmere Lane, Cyndi's, DreamCatcher Sports, Felts Family Shoes, Grand China Restaurant, Green Country Cinemas, Katfish Kitchen, Morris-Crager Flowers, My Place BBQ, Paceline Cyclery, RiverHawk Nutrition, Sharpe's Department Store, SkateHouse, and Workman's Department Store.
