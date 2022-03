Kiwanis Club donates to ROAR

Board members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah present Tahlequah ROAR Program executives with donations of personal hygiene products for students in need during the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club at the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah on March 23. From left are: Craig Clifford, Linda Spyres, Nikki Molloy, SueAnn Freeman, Shawna Batson and Tere Feller.