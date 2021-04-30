Kiwanis Club focuses on litter pickup

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah picked up litter on Downing Avenue on Earth Day, April 22. Participants include, back row from left: Lloyd Moden, project leader; Tony Hughes, and Bryce Felts. Front row: Dr Craig Clifford, Joe Mack, and Terri Feller. Not pictured: Melanie Moden, Linda Spyres and Bob Doolittle.