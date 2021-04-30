Kiwanis Club focuses on litter pickup

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah picked up litter on Downing Avenue on Earth Day, April 22.
Volunteers included Lloyd Moden, project leader; Dr Craig Clifford, Tony Hughes, Joe Mack, Bryce Felts, Terri Feller, Melanie Moden, Linda Spyres, and Bob Doolittle.
According to Moden, items of litter frequently found were used, protective face masks.
“Seems like folks could leave those in their cars until they have an opportunity to properly dispose of them,” Moden said.
Otherwise, Kiwanians found Downing Avenue to have less litter than on the last cleanup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.