Kiwanis Club taps NHS for litter-free award

Kiwanis Club clean-up participants include, from left: Ed Brocksmith, Stanley Young, Tony Hughes, Melanie Moden, Lloyd Moden, and Craig Clifford.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah have selected Northeastern Health System for special recognition in keeping the city free of litter.

"Our hospital's grounds on Downing Avenue always are clean and neat," said Kiwanis cleanup leader Lloyd Moden.

He added that less litter was collected on a recent Saturday, which was encouraging.

The Kiwanis Club adopted Downing Avenue as part of a cleanup campaign by the city of Tahlequah.

