An area man was arrested after he tried to steal a car while toting a knife.
On April 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Casey's General Store on South Muskogee Avenue. Dispatch advised a man tried to steal someone's vehicle while wielding a knife.
According to the police report, Cobb spotted the man in front of the Oaks Village shopping center while en route to Casey's.
"Due to the male subject possibly being armed with a knife, I drew my duty pistol and held the man at gunpoint," Cobb said in the police report. "I then instructed the subject to lie on the ground and put his arms out to his sides so I could see his hands."
Aaron Adams complied with the officer's commands and was handcuffed. Cobb patted the man down and found a large, gray folding pocket knife in his pocket.
"I then asked the male where he was coming from and he told me he was just walking. I then asked if he was coming from Casey's and he said yes," Cobb said. "I then asked if he was talking to people down there and he said yes."
Adams said he was asking people if he could use their vehicle, but denied trying to steal one.
Cobb asked the man how people knew he had a knife if he didn't brandish one. Adams said everyone knew he carries a knife. Cobb took the man to Casey's, where he met with the victim and a witness.
The victim said a man approached her as she was getting in her car and held a knife to her stomach. She said the man told her to give him the keys. The victim said the witness then stepped in and told the man they were "just kids," and he didn't need to do this.
"They stated that after they told him this, he withdrew the knife and walked away. They said they then saw a Cherokee Nation security guard and asked him to call the police department," Cobb said.
Based on the victim's and witness's description, Cobb concluded Adams was the suspect and he was positively identified as the man with the knife.
Adams was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for attempted armed robbery.
