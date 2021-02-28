Joy Knight with Century 21 Wright has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor certification.
The National Association of Realtors offers the PSA certification to realtors as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology, and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.
"Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide Realtors with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home," said Marc Gould, executive director of the Center for Specialized Realtor Education. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.