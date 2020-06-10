With a husband, three growing sons, and two businesses, Joy Marie Knight stays busy, even through a pandemic.
Knight, 36, moved to Cherokee County in 2011 because her husband, Joe, became manager of Tahlequah Cable TV.
In 2017, Knight became a real estate agent with Century 21 Wright Real Estate. She is a transaction broker for her clients.
“I show houses, write contracts, schedule inspections, negotiate repairs and other terms, meet with lenders and closing companies, and many other tasks like marketing and listing homes, as well. Of course, the happy ending of all this is giving my clients a key to their new home,” said Knight.
Right as things were starting to shut down because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Knights were opening a new business in Fort Gibson.
“At my new business, The Nutrition Fort, we make protein shakes and energy teas, as well as give wellness profiles, organize FitCamps and help the community live a healthy lifestyle,” said Knight. “The Nutrition Fort was deemed essential, since we are in the food service industry.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt declared real estate as an essential service due to the financial implications and impact on the local and state economy.
Knight said she has been following the state-mandated protocols for both businesses.
“In real estate, we have implemented changes during showings, such as wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing after we leave a home, and recording virtual tours for our buyers,” she said. “At the Nutrition Fort, we have had to cancel FitCamps until recently, and we have been doing delivery and curbside orders for customers, as well as continuing strict cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”
Since most of her family stayed home during quarantine, Knight said she made sure to put on a clean change of clothes after working at either business.
Along with spending time with her family, Knight enjoys working out and reading books.
