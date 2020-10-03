Know Your Lemons is an educational app for every woman's phone. Here's why.
Learn how to self-exam? Check. Book a mammogram? Check. Confidence in what to do if you spot a change? Check. How to prepare for your breast test? Check. Educate every woman to change the picture of breast cancer for good? Check. This app was made possible by grants from Celgene, Avon Foundation for Women and Genentech.
Cherokee County OHCE have "Know Your Lemons" brochures that are available at various events countywide and always available at the OSU Extension Office. Women's health education is very important.
Cancer is a disease in which cells in the body grow out of control. When cancer starts in the breast, it is called breast cancer. Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women.
Breast cancer screening means checking a woman's breasts for cancer before she has any symptoms. A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.
Most women who are 50 to 74 years old should have a screening mammogram every two years.
If you are 40 to 49 years old, or think you may have a higher risk of breast cancer, ask your doctor when to have a screening mammogram.
The main factors that influence your breast cancer risk are being a woman and getting older. Other risk factors include: changes in breast cancer-related genes; having your first menstrual period before age 12; never giving birth, or being older when your first child is born; starting menopause after age 55; taking hormones to replace missing estrogen and progesterone in menopause for more than five years; taking oral contraceptives, such as birth control pills; a personal history of breast cancer, dense breasts, or some other breast problems; a family history of breast cancer (parent, sibling, or child); getting radiation therapy to the breast or chest; and being overweight, especially after menopause.
Symptoms include: a new lump in the breast or underarm (armpit); thickening or swelling of part of the breast; irritation or dimpling of breast skin; redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast; pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area; nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood; any change in the size or the shape of the breast; or pain in the breast.
If you have any signs that worry you, call your doctor right away.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.