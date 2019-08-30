Many years ago, Oklahoma State University published a color booklet titled “Toxic Plants of Oklahoma.”
In this booklet, the author states: “There are 2,600 species of vascular plants in Oklahoma pastures and less than 4 percent are toxic and pose a threat to livestock. However, economic losses due to livestock intoxication and death can be considerable. Equally important is reduced productivity when livestock consume sub lethal amount of toxic plants and subsequently, perform poorly.”
This publication lists plants that most of us understand as poisonous, such as hemlock, milkweed, pokeweed, crazyweed, and woolly loco. Most livestock have a sense that these weeds shouldn’t be eaten and so they generally don’t pose a problem. However, some of the toxic plants are only toxic during certain times of the year or under certain growing conditions. Some of these include: sweet clover, red clover, dallisgrass, fescue, johnsongrass, sorghum, and oats.
Many ranchers have studied this manual to see which plants and what symptoms to check for in their livestock.
In the back of the “Toxic Plants of Oklahoma” book is a list of ornamental plants that homeowners should be aware of. Over 60 plants are listed as having potential to poison children or pets. Tulip nandina, privit, begonia, and mums are just a few on this list.
The need to know the toxicity of houseplants was emphasized when a local family had a kitten that played in a houseplant and then suddenly became sick and died. The leaves didn’t look deadly, but the ASPCA website on toxic plants described some terrible effect this plant had on cats.
The take-home message is: know your plants. After you know the name, go to a toxic plant website and find out if they are toxic. Some websites list hundreds of plants that are toxic. Some house plants are toxic to dogs but not cats. Other plants are toxic to people but not animals. For some, only the roots are toxic. Some plants are only toxic during certain times of the year.
English Ivy ingestion has caused fatalities in humans, cattle, dogs, and sheep. The amaryllis bulbs can cause nausea and vomiting if ingested. Exposure to some plants only irritate the skin of some people.
Whether in the pasture, yard or house, know the plant name and know if it is toxic.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
