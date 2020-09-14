KNOWING WHEN TO HOLD: Police chief says 'chokehold' should be rare, explains situations not always as they appear

The Tahlequah police chief says that despite the current depiction nationwide, the chokehold is a tactic rarely used by law enforcement officers.
Chief Nate King said a carotid control hold — commonly known as a “chokehold” — has its place in law enforcement, and he supports it under certain conditions.
“It is still something that is approved and used occasionally at the police department,” King said. “One was used in 2019 on a 25-year-old white male, and so it’s not used very often. It’s a last-ditch-effort kind of thing, because it’s a serious hold.”
The hold generates a painless unconscious state within seven to 10 seconds. However, King said if the hold is used by someone who isn’t proficiently trained, it could be very painful.
“Basically what it does is, it cuts off your carotid artery. It cuts off oxygen to the brain. You lose consciousness, we put handcuffs on you, and then the officer will ‘burp’ you to wake you back up,” King said. “You’re cutting off the blood supply, not the air supply.”
According to the Tahlequah Police Department Policy Manual, the proper application of the carotid control hold may be effective in restraining a violent or combative individual. Only those who are certified and trained can place such a hold on a suspect.
“The carotid control hold may only be used when circumstances perceived by the officer at the time indicate that such application reasonably appears necessary to control an individual in the following circumstances: the individual is violent or physically resisting,” the policy states. “The individual, by words or actions, has demonstrated an intention to be violent and reasonably appears to have the potential to harm officers, him/herself, or others.”
The tactic should never be used on pregnant women, elders, juveniles, those with obvious neck deformities or malformations, or visible neck injuries.
Only nine of TPD's 40-plus officers are certified in the carotid control hold. Sgt. Shawn Presley is among that group, and he will train officers the appropriate structure of the hold. Just as being certified to use a Taser requires an officer to be shocked, those qualified to use the hold must endure it themselves.
“It’s required in any class, just so you know and so people can understand what it’s like,” Presley said. “When it get applied and you’re doing it to someone, it gives them a different respect for it.”
A supervisor must be notified if a hold is applied or attempted. The same protocols are in place with the hold as if a Taser had been deployed: a “Use of Force” report must be filed.
“It’s a hold for officers to put somebody to sleep. There’s a process after you apply the hold to wake someone back up, and then administer medical attention or get them medical attention,” King said.
King said there was discussion about eliminating the hold entirely following the death of George Floyd, who was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“What I saw from George Floyd was not the carotid control hold. It was more of a neck restraint,” King said. “That’s not something we would do — keep in mind we don’t have the evidence or information on that specific case — but putting pressure onto someone’s neck to hold them in place is not the same as a carotid hold.”
Presley said that as someone who is certified in applying the hold, he was shocked to see the mistakes Chauvin made during that nine minutes.
“We do not teach that at all. They say [Chauvin] had his knee on the back of [Floyd’s] neck,” Presley said. “If anything, there should have been a 45-degree angle with [Chauvin’s] foot underneath [Floyd’s] shoulder and more toward the middle of his back. It shouldn’t have had anything to do with his neck.”
An annual training in which TPD officers must partake is for something called "excited delirium." It's controversial syndrome described as a combination of psychomotor agitation and sweating.
“It’s basically when someone who is high when restrained in handcuffs or in custody, they end up dying of a heart attack or suffocation on their own,” King said. “So that, with the carotid control hold – those officers have to realize and recognize when someone is at risk for excited delirium.”
During a Sept. 5 TDP Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked if reform is needed in police departments, and whether “private militias” should be interfering with police operations, or if officers are capable of handling volatile situations themselves.
Tia Frits said the court system needs the reform, not the police.
“Maybe we need to reform our court system [that] keeps letting these criminals walk after multiple offenses with nearly no repercussions,” Frits said. “We have slashed their budgets year after year in this country.”
Frits added that while there are some bad officers, most are good people who put their lives on the line every day.
Readers were also asked to describe their experience with local cops.
Karen Dodge-Kelso said her experiences with TPD have been mirrored by her own attitude.
“When I’m pissy, that’s exactly what I get. When I’m respectful, that’s exactly what I get,” Dodge-Kelso said.
Paula Ensey said the police officers of Tahlequah are the finest officers in the country.
“If you have a less-than-desirable experience, I’m sure it is in direct correlation to your attitude and level of cooperation,” Ensey said. “The police are here to enforce the law, not to coddle the disrespectful elements of our society.”
King provided the Daily Press with statistics on Use of Force since 2019. TPD recorded a total of 33 incidents during which force was used on 26 men, five women, and two animals.
“Fourteen were Native Americans, 12 were Caucasian, two were Black, and three were Hispanic,” King said.
Of the 33 use-of-force cases, 14 involved Tasers, and 14 were hand-to-hand. There was one carotid hold, one leg restraint, and one canine deployment.
King said the Use of Force reporting helps his department keep track of when and where incidents take place, and which officers were involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.