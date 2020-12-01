OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans from across the state and five former governors with a strong passion for their communities came together for Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 30th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration, held virtually on Friday, Nov. 20, at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit, recognizes Oklahomans doing their part to preserve the beauty and sustainability of this state. This year, over 70 individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities, state agencies and more from across the state were recognized for their work in the past year. The Keep Oklahoma Board selected six individuals or groups as recipients of the prestigious board commendations awards.
This year’s board award recipients were: Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribe Bison Program for the Towering Spirit Award; Melody Martin with OG+E for the Visionary Leadership Award; Lyn Land of KOB Affiliate Wild about Piedmont was honored with the Environmental Advocate Award; the Cherokee Nation for the Vanguard Award; Ed Brocksmith was given the Champion Volunteer Award; and Gail Ederer, the former executive director of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, was honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Each year, KOB hosts the Environmental Excellence Competition, where the public nominates groups and individuals for their efforts to benefit Oklahoma. The nominations are presented to a panel of guest judges from the community, who determine finalist and winners in various different categories.
The local winner in those categories included Greater Tenkiller Area Association as a nonprofit with a service population less than 5,000. GTAA was recognized because of Tidy Up Tenkiller.
Tidy Up Tenkiller is a community effort to sustain Lake Tenkiller’s natural beauty. Tidy Up Tenkiller is a joint initiative between the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, Lake Clean-Up Committee, and community organizations. Throughout 2020. Tidy Up Tenkiller performed four cleanups collecting a total of 84,007 pounds of trash.
“I absolutely love this event where we can honor so many deserving individuals and groups for the good they do all across our state,” said Jeanette Nance, executive director of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
For more information about KOB, visit keepoklahomabeautiful.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.