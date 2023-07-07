The Keys School Board of Education met July 6 to discuss more details on the bond issue and its election date.
Action was taken on the resolution that authorized the calling and holding of a special election in the Keys School district. The balloting will take place Sept. 12 for a $2 million bond to fund artificial turf on the football field, resurface the track, and redo the elementary playground to add more equipment, and potentially put down a turf field. Woods said this technically would be the first phase of the project, and district officials want to build a new softball field by the baseball field and a new athletic facilities in later phases.
“It’s just real preliminary at this point,” said Woods. “We have a lot of work to do between now and [election time].”
The board took action on the employment of Stephen H. McDonald & Associates Inc. as the financial consultant for the district for this bond.
“You’ve got to have somebody like that because they have to file all the correct paperwork with the state and with the county. There’s a lot of hoops that have to be jumped through, but one thing about them is they [work with] a lot of schools,” said Woods.
If the bond issue does not pass, Woods said the district will not have to pay Stephen H. McDonald & Associates Inc.
Keys approved the renewal of several lease purchases that had to do with vehicles, such as a Chevy Traverse, Ford F-350 truck, and 2022 Ram 2500. The renewal of a bus lease-purchase agreement with Carson Community Bank for the fiscal year ending in June 30, 2024, was also accepted.
Doug Mann was appointed as the district’s hearing officer for the upcoming school year.
Under the provisions of the Equipment Lease Purchase Agreement between the school and Zions First National Bank, the board approved the Qualified Zone Academy Bond Lease renewal for the June 30, 2024, fiscal year. Woods said this was a part of the last bond issue used to build the new ag barn, extra gym, and the add-ons to the cafeteria and safety upgrades to the elementary.
“That bank was the one that bought the bonds; in other words, they basically loaned us the money, and now we’re paying them off,” said Woods.
The board approved the appointment of Woods as the authorized representative for all federal and state funded programs. This will allow him to be the custodian and purchasing officer for the General Building, Activity, Bond, and Sinking Funds for the upcoming fiscal year.
Keys also accepted several appointments including that of Nancy Bryant and Woods as the child nutrition certificates of authority for the 2023-’24 fiscal year; Debbie Ross as the encumbrance clerk and alternative minutes clerk; and Denise Rucker as the activity fund clerk and minutes clerk.
“It has to be done every year because, legally speaking, the board in July is a different board than the board in June because it starts July 1,” said Woods. “Every year during the first board meeting in July, they have to renew everything – all the leases, they have to assign some of our duties, so I have the authority to sign off on federal programs.”
What’s next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again at Keys High School at Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
