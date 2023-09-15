The Keys Public Schools School Board of Education this week gave the nod to pay all bus drivers in the district $25 an hour.
Keys Superintendent Vol Woods confirmed the move, explaining the challenges the district faced. ”They were on a pay scale, so [their past wages] depended on how many years of experience they had,” Woods said. “It topped out at about $18 something an hour.” Robert Harbuck, KPS director of transportation and maintenance, brought up the difficulty of trying to hire new bus drivers and keeping existing employees. Board members discussed various incentives for the position, including sign-on bonuses, but raising the hourly wage was ultimately the action taken.
Woods said he is applying for a competitive school safety grant that may provide various safety equipment, including additional fencing, handheld radios, and more. Another potential safety feature included ID scanners, which will have guardians swipe their driver’s licenses and then information will be available for the front desk on whether they can pick up the child in question.
The board approved creation of a third-grade activity fund subaccount, requested by the third-grade teachers so they could hold fundraisers.
“Before you can do a fundraiser, you have to have an account for the money to go in, and it has to be a board-approved subaccount, so like football, basketball, FFA has one, but there wasn’t one for third grade,” Woods said.
The recommended capacity for the district’s site and grade levels was accepted by the board. Woods said there is some room in high school classes, but a few grades in the elementary are full. The new numbers for the district’s capacity were not available by press time.
The board approved a renewal for memberships with the Federal Lands Impact Schools Association and the National Indian Impacted Schools Association. Woods said these organizations help the school with promotion of impact aid.
To help provide a way to prepare special education students for the workforce, the board accepted a collaborative agreement with Pre-Employment Transition Services.
The board entered into a new memorandum of understanding with CREOKS Mental Health Services. Woods said this will allow CREOKS to have someone on campus regularly to help students with their mental health.
To help get the district’s new Artificial Intelligence program up and running, the board accepted an agreement with Khan Academy. Woods said the AI programs will be implemented in a math class, with more training starting around Oct. 1.
The board adopted a policy that required the district to notify guardians in the case something concerns them. Woods said this was already in place at Keys, but it is now just on paper.
An updated policy related to regulations on searching a student was accepted by the board. Searches already had to take place with two adults present and could only be conducted on the outside of a students clothes. The new policy now includes allowing the students’ headwear to be searched. Both policy revisions were required due to state law changes.
What’s next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
