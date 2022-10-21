The Keys Public School Board of Education met on Oct. 20 to discuss happenings at Keys Elementary.
During the administration report, Jon Mages, Keys Elementary/Middle School principal, discussed his faculty and staff starting to participate in monthly meetings, which will take place during different planning periods to accommodate a time for each teacher.
“I’m meeting grade-level teams because all their planning periods are at the same time, so I’m going to take that planning period once a month to have these meetings,” said Mages. “A lot of these meetings are going to be used to talk about where they’re at on their reading assessments. These students have to be progress monitored consistently. When we get closer to state testing, we’ll be talking about scheduling, but it just gives me an opportunity to meet with staff and hear concerns about anything.”
Mages also discussed the school’s recent food drive and the fall festival, which will be taking place Oct. 24. Depending on weather conditions, the festival will either take place on the football field or in the two elementary gymnasiums.
Halloween parties for the elementary will be taking place on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. Mages said the elementary is wanting to start allowing more community involvement, but are still being wary due safety concerns by limiting the amount of parents who can attend.
“You have to weigh safety and those things, but I do believe in community involvement, and it helps us as administrators,” said Mages. “If you’ve had many other contacts that are in a positive light, then those more difficult discussions are a little easier, so I do believe that we need to work toward that.”
A motion and vote of approval was made by the board for several general consent agenda items with some of the items being purchase orders and warrants from the 2022-‘23 General Fund and Sinking Fund. Only warrants were presented and approved for the 2021-‘22 General Fund, Bond Fund, and Building Fund.
The 2023 School Election Resolution was also approved, which calls for a school board election for seat No. 3.
A request list for fundraisers was accepted, which included multiple baseball, student council, and fishing team fundraisers, as well as some for the speech team and elementary school. A recommended list of members for the Residency Committee was allowed, which Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said is used to assist in mentoring new teachers.
The board accepted a letter of resignation from James Woodward, a now previous custodian at Keys Public School, and approved a couple of new hires including Patrick Koch as a custodian and Holly Bronsert as a extra duty special education assignment.
What’s Next
Keys Public School Board of Education’s next meeting will take place Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
