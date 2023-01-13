On Jan. 12, the Keys School Board of Education met to discuss revisions to school policies, along with the addition of new procedures.
A review was acknowledged and approved for the GGF policy, which is used to make sure no discrimination of Native American students takes place. This is a yearly assessment the school must make each January, and it forcuses on policies and procedures pertaining to Native students in the event of or prevention of a discriminatory act.
Fundraiser requests were approved for a couple of pre-Valentine's Day events. The fundraisers will include the Keys High School Student Council selling Valentine grams and for the elementary to open a school store.
Superintendent Vol Woods said various Oklahoma State School Boards Association recommended policies were added or revised at the meeting, due to recent legislation being passed. Some of the new policies approved included some pertaining to emergency school closings caused by inclement weather; acts of violence or terrorism; or the failure of the school's power, gas, or water supply. Other new policies deal with procedures for dealing with public complaints toward library curriculum or instructional materials, and the death of a student or staff member.
Revisions of some OSSBA recommended policies were made, including one related to the school’s reading sufficiency testing. The new policy now states that any student enrolled in first through third grade who does not meet the reading grade level targets after the first of the year, will be screened for dyslexia.
No letters of resignation were approved, but one hire was made for Mindy Culver as a social worker.
What's next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
