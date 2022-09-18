Renewals to travel policy and agreements to help students with future employment were discussed at the Keys Public School Board of Education Sept. 15.
A renewal for the collaborative agreement with Pre-Employment Transition Services was approved by the board, as was the 2022-‘23 negotiated agreement with KPS.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said Pre-Employment Transition Services helps high school students in special education classes find jobs.
“It just helps those kids transition out of high school," said Woods. “Some of these kids need a little extra help and they provide that for us with no cost to the district.”
The board approved purchase orders from the General and Building Funds. An estimate of needs and financial statement for the 2022-‘23 fiscal year was also OK'd with a list of activity fundraiser requests.
Keys approved the recommended capacity of the school district by site and grades, along with the renewal of its membership in the Federal Lands Impact Schools Association.
“Impact aid is a federal source of funds that school districts receive for lost local revenue,” said Woods. “When property belongs to the federal government then you don’t collect any local taxes on it, and so impact aid is basically the federal government replacing that lost tax revenue. These organizations help to make sure that continues to happen.”
An update was made to a couple of policies including the state mandated bathroom policy, which will now include what disciplinary actions will need to take place for the misuse of school bathrooms and changing facilities.
Keys travel and expenses policy was updated to include an increase in how much employee meals can be when they are traveling. Woods said this was due to inflation causing prices to rise.
David Woodward was approved for hire as a custodian, and Kimberly Crawford and Tiffany Haeberle were tapped as paraprofessionals.
What’s next
The Keys Public School Board of Education’s next meeting will be Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
