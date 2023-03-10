The Keys Public School Board of Education met Thursday, March 9 to discuss added software, school capacity, and the retirement of a board member.
Keys Superintendent Vol Woods said the meeting was the final one for Board President Beth Bailey, who has served on the board for the past decade.
"We are very thankful for her years of service and will miss her," said Woods.
Woods said the election for her position will be held in April.
Software Service Agreements was approved by the board for the 2023-'24 year with Municipal Accounting Systems.
"MAS supplies all of our business software for the district - they do most of the schools in the state," said Woods.
The board approved the recommended capacity of the school district by grades and sites, which is done quarterly to ensure the district knows what site has room for transfers. The elementary site capacity is reported to be 68 students, while the high school was 116. The Oklahoma Legislature requires the capacity of each individual grade to be approved by the board, then posted to the school website quarterly.
The following grades at Keys has available capacity: Pre-K has eight availabilities, kindergarten has seven, second grade has nine, third grade has 10, fourth grade has one, fifth grade has 11, seventh grade has nine, eighth grade has 13, freshmen have 32, sophomores have 27, juniors have 20, and seniors have 36.
The board accepted a contract with Barlow Education Management for the 2023-'24 school year. Woods said the organization will represent the board of education during teacher negotiations.
A recommended fundraiser list was approved, which included the school portraits for yearbook and a yard sale by the school's baseball team. Fundraisers for Keys Youth Football included donations per yard line and an online auction.
The Erate Internet Access bid was awarded to the lowest bidder, AT&T, which Woods said will be used to supply the school with their internet access.
Amber George was approved for speech-language pathology services for the 2023-'24 year, along with the rehiring of all career certified staff.
Check it out
Keys Public School Board of Education will meet again April 13 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
