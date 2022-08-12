Keys Public School Board of Education met Aug. 11 to discuss new elementary drop-off and pick-up procedures as well as the addition of middle school electives.
Keys Elementary Principal Jonathan Mages discussed with the board his implementation of new middle school electives. Some electives will potentially include outdoor recreation, strategic games, photography/newsletter, and sports history. Fifth and sixth grade students will be switching between different electives every nine weeks, while seventh and eighth grade students will change every semester.
Mages said the electives will be used not only for the student's enjoyment but to help teach as well. In order to help struggling students, Mages said he is also implementing an opportunity interventions class. If a student is falling behind academically, instead of going to the elective they will be allowed to go receive extra help from the opportunity teacher to help raise their grades.
“The way we are trying to work the schedule is to try to give the kids more electives that will be academic but fun,” said Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods.
Changes to pick-up and drop-off points at Keys Elementary School will also take place this year, Cox said. Photos and videos of the drop-off and pick-up areas and route will be tentatively posted on Keys Public Schools Facebook page. The designated spot this year is the cafeteria. Cox discussed with the board that the school will be using a phone app this year for pick-up.
Cox said parents will have a numbered ticket hanging from their rearview mirror that will be typed into the system when they pull up to pick up their student. This will then send a notification to a TV in the cafeteria stating the student’s ride is there.
New policy updates regarding health and wellness were approved by the board. Putting these policies on paper was discussed with the Tobacco Settlement Trust Endowment organization’s Elevate Student Health program. Woods said these policies were already being implemented but were just not written out on paper.
“We just added some language to our current wellness policy, which is basically stuff we are already doing,” said Woods. “It’s all about physical fitness and keeping people healthy and well.”
As one of only three school districts in Oklahoma to reach the TSET concurrent standards, Woods said the organization will be providing items to help promote wellness and healthy habits in their schools.
Other policy adoptions included a recommendation by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association directed toward adjunct teachers and a policy directed toward disciplinary action for the misuse of school bathrooms and changing facilities.
Keys also approved the new recommended meal prices for the 2022-‘23 school year. Student breakfast will cost $1.80 and lunches will be $3.30 this year. An adult breakfast will be $2.30 and adult lunches will be $4.85 each. Woods said the cost of meals went up due to the increased cost in food.
The board also approved their 2022-‘23 contract with the Boys & Girls Club. Woods said since the school did not receive the 21st Century grant this year, their after-school program will now be $20 per student each month in order to help cover the cost of additional help not covered by the Boys & Girls Club.
An agreement was approved to return to using the Rider Classroom Spanish program. The program is an online service where a Spanish instructor teaches students remotely rather than in-person. During the class, Woods said there will be a certified teacher present to help students with basic needs.
The board made the decision to approve the coming school year’s updated student handbook along with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education Contract for Secondary Career and the Technology Education Programs agreement.
Keys also agreed to approve the renewal of their National Indian Impacted Schools Association membership for the 2022-‘23 school year.
The board approved the employment of several staff and faculty members, including Teresa Robbins as an elementary teacher; Charlie Kennedy as district librarian; Shauna Jones as high school secretary; and paraprofessionals Cherry West, Shelly Pippin, and Nicki Walker. Shannon Pilant, an adjunct instructor from the ICTC Muskogee campus, was approved for academic credit in anatomy for the coming school year.
The board also approved the resignations for paraprofessional Breanne Gustin and fifth and sixth grade teacher Jana Burkart.
What’s next
The Keys School Public Board of Education next meeting will take place Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
