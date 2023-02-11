The Keys School Board of Education met Thursday, Feb. 9, to discuss the addition of an activity fund and several items for the 2023-'24 school year.
Keys Public School Superintendent Vol Woods said an activity account for the elementary football team was approved.
"Our football coach is starting a [third- and fourth]-grade team that can participate in the local league, and they will be having fundraisers to pay for expenses so they will need a subaccount in the activity fund," said Woods.
Contracts in regard to the Interquest Detection Canines for the 2023-'24 school year were tabled and will be brought back up for discussion at a later meeting.
"They wanted us to check into the possibility of using the sheriff's dogs before hiring an outside company," said Woods.
The calendar for the next school year was approved, which Woods said is a carbon copy of the prior schedule.
Special service agreements required by law to be provided to special needs students were approved. These contracts will include the hire of Teresa Roberts for psycho-educational services, Beth Anna Manipella PLLC for occupational therapy services, and Catherine Gray for physical therapy.
The board also agreed to enter into an automotive lease-purchase agreement with Carson Bank. Woods said the 2023 Dodge truck will be used as a new vehicle for the Keys agriculture teacher, Kash Allen.
Woods said the board agreed upon a renewal with the OKTLE software for the 2023-'24 school year, which will be used to evaluate certified staff.
"We are required by state law to evaluate certified staff, and this is one of the companies that has developed a software program that meets all of the requirements," said Woods.
Several hires and rehires were made. The board made the decision to rehire the schools' principals, including Steven Goss for the high school, Jonathan Mages for the elementary, and Amy Tull as elementary assistant principal.
Lora Johnson was hired for a position as a custodian, and Robin Cobb will be a Spanish teacher for the 2023-'24 school year.
What's next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again March 9 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
