The Keys Public Schools Board of Education met Dec. 15 to discuss recommended school capacity and board representation.
The board acknowledged and approved the recommended capacity of the school district by grades and site.
"The legislature requires the Board to approve the capacity of each grade, which has to be posted on the website each quarter. The idea is to let people know if we have room for transfers," said Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods.
Keys Elementary site capacity is 78 students, while the high school is 120. The following grades at Keys has available capacity: Pre-K has nine availabilities, kindergarten has eight, second grade has 11, third grade has 13, fourth grade has one, fifth grade has 12, seventh grade has 11, eighth grade has 13, the freshmen class has 31, sophomores have 28, juniors have 24, and the senior class has 36.
A couple of agreements were also sanctioned, including one involving school board representation and for TeleComp to provide service to the school’s phone systems for 2023.
Woods said the 2023-‘24 negotiation agreed upon with Barlow Education Management Services will allow the service to represent the board during negotiations with teachers.
One fundraiser was approved during the meeting, which was the Library Scholastic Book sale. The fundraiser is set to take place on Feb. 24-March 3.
The school board also consented to enter into an automotive lease-purchase agreement with Carson Bank, where they will be leasing a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse.
The board approved various purchase orders and warrants from the general and building funds.
The meeting also allowed for Donna Davis to be hired as a paraprofessional, and for Fred Williams’s second-semester contract to be accepted to teach drivers education.
"He has been doing for us for several years, but is retired and only works part-time now," said Woods.
What's next
The Keys Public School Board of Education will meet again Jan. 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.