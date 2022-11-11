KEYS - The Keys Public School Board of Education met Nov. 10 to discuss the renewal of employee stipends and to confirm the 2023 board meeting dates.
An end-of-semester stipend for the retainment/retention of staff was approved by the board.
Keys Public Schools Superintendent Vol Woods said the district gave its employees a $1,250 end-of-year retainment stipend last year, which they will be receiving this year as well.
The board also approved the recommended dates for the 2023 Board of Education meetings, which Woods said has to be submitted each year to determine the new meeting times. The 2023 Keys Public School Board of Education meetings will take place the second Thursday of each month. October and June are excluded from this meeting slate and will be having their gatherings at a to be determined date.
A list of fundraiser requests was also acknowledged and approved, along with a letter of resignation that was submitted by KPS paraprofessional Tiffany Haeberle.
Some of the fundraisers that were on the approved list includes the Keys Speech team hosting a Popsicle sale at a to be determined date and a prom/dance boot camp in March.
Other fundraisers include raising money through donations at the school for Student Council for a Kiss-A-Cow event and third grade participating in Donors Choose at the end of November.
The board also approved general fund purchase orders 248-391, warrants 650-847, and the building fund purchase order 7.
What's next
The Keys School Public Board of Education next meeting will take place Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
