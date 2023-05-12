On May 11, the Keys School Board of Education discussed transportation to the local career tech center and several items involving the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
A transportation contract with the Indian Capital Technology Center was approved by the board for the 2023-’24 school year. Keys Superintendent Vol Woods said this contract will ensure Keys High School students will have transportation to and from the ICTC campus.
“Indian Capital doesn’t run a bus up here to pick our kids up,” said Woods. “We actually haul our kids to them to go to down there, and so they just reimburse us for the expense for hauling the kids to [ICTC].”
For the upcoming school year, the board also approved of temporary appropriations, which Woods said every school does.
“In school business, before you can spend any money, you have to have an approved appropriation, and who approves it is the county excise board,” said Woods.
Several portions related to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association were accepted at the meeting, including a service agreement with OSSBA employment services, the renewal of OSSBA School Board Policy Services, and OSSBA membership.
A mental health crisis protocol was recommended by OSSBA. Woods said this will not change the current policy the school has, but will just be added to the policy to ensure students get help with their mental health.
“Every time there’s a law change, the school board association will send out these, ‘You need to update your policy to look like this,’ and we buy that service form them,” said Woods.
Off-duty security officers saw their pay increased to $35, instead of the original $25. A couple of fundraisers were accepted by the board, including donation letters for fast-pitch softball and a “pick-up date” calendar for cheer.
An extension of an agreement for food service management with Keys was tabled by the board. Woods said administrators will be using the time until the next meeting to do further research on the topic.
Along with multiple hires, the board approved one resignation. The hires were for two elementary teaching positions, which were offered to Holly Brozovich and Kim Crawford. Extra-duty contracts were also accepted for certain teachers to participate in summer school.
What’s next
The Keys School Board of Education will meet again June 22 at 6 p.m. at Keys High School.
